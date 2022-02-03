MCG researcher studies the role of genetics in COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The way the virus impacts different people can still seem mysterious.

We met with a researcher at the Medical College of Georgia who’s looking at genetics to find more answers about how the virus moves from one person to the next.

Thanks to health experts, who’ve been answering questions for the past two years, we know so much more about COVID than we did when the whole thing started.

Doctor Ravinda Kolhe has his sights set on finding out why some people get sicker from COVID than others.

“Its extreme form of response is what is differentiating these individuals from asymptomatic to symptomatic,” said Dr. Kolhe, director of the Georgia Esoteric Molecular Laboratory at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

Kolhe is using genome mapping, his work with cancer helped him get to this point. He studies genetics for people showing COVID symptoms.

He’s now making progress, finding out why one person may get hit harder by COVID than another.

“What we are trying to do here is we take the genome as it is, and you know, a genome is a three-dimensional thing. It’s not like a lenient one-dimensional thing,” he said.

Before his research, doctors were using one-dimensional charts, but Kohle uses a three-dimensional map. It breaks down each gene, so he can see which cells handle COVID better.

He emphasizes that this has been an effort through multiple organizations around the world and that the vaccine is still the best way to protect yourself against the virus.

“The next step is the response to the vaccine. So, a lot of individuals are getting vaccinated, some individuals are producing really good anti-bodies, some individuals are not producing good anti-bodies,” he said.

