Las Vegas Aces re-sign 2020 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson

United States's A'Ja Wilson (9) drives past Japan's Himawari Akaho (88) during a women's gold...
United States's A'Ja Wilson (9) drives past Japan's Himawari Akaho (88) during a women's gold medal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces have re-signed restricted free agent A’ja Wilson, locking up the 2020 WNBA MVP at the start of free agency.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Teams could not start talking to free agents until Saturday, but the Aces moved quickly to keep Wilson in the desert. Wilson was the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft after leading South Carolina to an NCAA championship the year before and has become one of the league’s best players in four seasons. Wilson won the 2020 MVP after averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots per game while leading the Aces to the WNBA Finals.

