Kemp announces millions in funding for rural broadband internet access

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Checking your email, logging onto social media, doing a quick Google search, logging on for school, they’re things many of us can do in the blink of an eye.

However, for thousands across our area, it’s still a struggle to get online.

Twenty-two percent of people in Aiken County are without access to high-speed internet. In Allendale County, that number is 75 percent, and in Georgia, most people in Richmond and Columbia counties can get online with no problem.

For rural counties, it’s a much different story, but money is on the way.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is sending a new round of money to these four counties: Emanuel, Jenkins, McDuffie, and Washington. They will all get millions of dollars to help improve broadband access.

Here’s what this money means for these communities.

For Washington County’s public schools, managing the hurdle of virtual learning brought on by the pandemic required creative thinking.

“Buses with Wi-Fi attached to them that we sent to certain locations so that students could hop on the internet and do some schoolwork, we had some Wi-Fi hot spots that we were able to hand out,” said Meghan Nugent, public relations coordinator at Washington County Public Schools.

With low internet access, this rural county, like others surrounding it, are still struggling to keep their kids up to speed with learning. But with Kemp’s latest broadband access grant, there’s hope to change that.

Wendy Sellers, president/CEO, Washington EMC said: “We are just extremely appreciative, and it really will have an enormous impact on the everyday lives of the people who live in these rural areas.”

Washington EMC was granted over 13 million dollars which they plan to use in the funding of supplying fiber in 5 out of the ten counties in their electric system. An effort that has been going on since last April.

With this funding, Washington EMC says it’s halfway to its goal of installing fiber to all 3,000 miles of electrical lines across its 10 county service area.

“In addition to what they learn so they can maybe have after-school tutoring at home, or you know, those options, you know will become available to us as the internet is expanded and that’s something that’s really exciting,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.