How to celebrate Black History Month across the CSRA

Black History Parade 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 19. This year’s festivities will be dedicated to the life and the work of Betty Giles with the theme, “Excellence In Community Service”. Following the parade, there will be a dedication ceremony at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center in her honor.

12th Annual Black History Jazz Concert 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, located at 841 Edgefield Ave NW, Aiken, SC 29801. The 12th Annual Black History Jazz Concert is for all ages; adults must accompany children. The concert will feature local CSRA favorites, Preston & Weston. To purchase tickets, visit the Odell Weeks Activities Center, Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, or the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For more information, call 803-642-7634.