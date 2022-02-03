How to celebrate Black History Month across the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA will host several events throughout February in recognition of Black History Month.
Here’s a look at what’s planned:
Augusta University
- Presentation by Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, 6 p.m. Feb. 3 on Microsoft Teams: Register for this event to learn from Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, who introduced the concept of critical race theory to the education field in 1995.
- Student, faculty and staff mixer, 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Dr. Roscoe Williams Ballroom: A networking event hosted by the African American Male Initiative.
- Healthy Black Moms Expo and Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 5 at the Georgia Cancer Center: The Cancer Prevention, Control & Population Health Program has teamed up with local health care providers to raise awareness of maternal health in the Black community. This free event will provide resources to local pregnant women, including information about breastfeeding, nutrition and postpartum depression.
- History of Augusta speaker event, noon Feb. 9 at the J. Harold Harrison, M.D. Education Commons: Leon Maben from the Lucy Craft Laney Museum will address local history.
- An Evening with Zakiya Dalila Harris, author of “The Other Black Girl,” 7 p.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom: Join for a conversation with the fiction author and New York Times bestseller Zakiya Dalila Harris. Register online.
- “Are We There Yet?” presentation, noon Feb. 10 at the Carl T. Sanders Research and Education Building, Room 3801: Chaplain Brennan Francois, the chief diversity officer of Augusta University Health, will give a presentation.
- Augusta University Black History Trailblazer Program, 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in JSAC Jag Commons, Room 204: Conversation with AU notable Black alumni and former administrators.
Aiken Technical College
- Screening of “American Experience: The Blinding of Isaac Woodard” doors open at 6 p.m. and the event stats at 6:30 p.m. Aiken Technical College has partnered with South Carolina ETV to host the film in the College’s amphitheater (700 building).
Center for African American History, Art & Culture
- “A Talk Back with Mike Wiley” Actor, Playwright, and Creator of Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 19. PG-13. 120 York Street NE Aiken, S.C. 29801. See the full performance as part of the Cultural Series at the UofSC Aiken Etherredge Center Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.mm Reduced price tickets will be available at Talkback.
USCA
- Feb. 3- Black Folk Mysticism 4 p.m. - B&E 135 -Diversity Initiatives and International Programs
- Feb. 3- Black Alumni Q&A 5 p.m. – PEAK and Diversity Initiatives
- Feb. 7- Black Trivia via. Google Forms – NAACP
- Feb. 14- Tabling for Black History and Valentine’s Day SAC Lobby 4 p.m. - SHADE
- Feb. 14- Rose Giveaway - SGRho
- Feb. 14- Black Love 6 p.m. – BSU
- Feb. 15- Durag and Bonnet Day: Celebrating Black Hair SAC Patio 12-1 p.m.– BSU
- Feb. 15- Black History Month Trivia SAC Mezz 7 p.m. – SHADE & Diversity Initiatives
- Feb. 16- Black Character Day SAC Patio 12-1 p.m. – BSU
- Feb. 16- Solidarity Day Women’s and Men’s Basketball Game 5:30 p.m. – SHADE
- Feb. 17- Throwback Thursday SAC Patio 12-1 p.m. – BSU
- Feb. 17- Paint Night & Karaoke SAC Mezz 7 p.m. – SHADE
- Feb. 18- Culture Shock Finale SAC Mezz 7 p.m. – SHADE
- Feb.19- Community Service TBD – SHADE
- Feb. 20- Praise and Worship TBD – SHADE & Vocal Movement
- Feb. 22- The Importance of Black History Month 5 p.m. Penland 106 – Diversity Initiatives
- Feb. 22- Movie Night & Discussion (Judas and the Black Messiah) – BSU & NAACP
- Feb. 25- Live History Museum SAC Mezz 6 or 7 p.m. –SHADE, SGA, Diversity Initiatives
- Feb. 26- Black Student Leadership Summit 9 p.m. – NAACP
- Feb. 28- Tabling for Black History Month SAC Lobby: Time TBD – NPHC & Kappa Sigma
- Feb. 28- Uncomfortable Conversations: Homophobia in the Black Community noon SAC Mezz – Diversity Advocates and Diversity Initiatives
City of Aiken
- Black History Parade 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 19. This year’s festivities will be dedicated to the life and the work of Betty Giles with the theme, “Excellence In Community Service”. Following the parade, there will be a dedication ceremony at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center in her honor.
- 12th Annual Black History Jazz Concert 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, located at 841 Edgefield Ave NW, Aiken, SC 29801. The 12th Annual Black History Jazz Concert is for all ages; adults must accompany children. The concert will feature local CSRA favorites, Preston & Weston. To purchase tickets, visit the Odell Weeks Activities Center, Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, or the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
Bank of America
- Graffiti art at The Morris Museum of Art 2–4 p.m. Feb. 5-6 Bank of America credit and debit cardholders can receive free general admission to Morris Museum of Art. Hear a story about one of the most famous street artists in the world. Afterwards, create kid-friendly spray paint art. 1 Tenth Street Augusta, Ga. 30901.
