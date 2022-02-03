Advertisement

Hall helps Clemson hold off Florida State 75-69

(Clemson Basketball (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Clemson hold off Florida State 75-69 on Wednesday night.

Hall sank 5 of 8 from the floor and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line for the Tigers (12-9, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won despite going the final 4:59 of the game without a basket. Nick Honor came off the bench to score 10 of his 12 points in the first half for Clemson. Caleb Mills led Florida State (13-8, 6-5) with 16 points.

