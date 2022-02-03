Fresco Café's owner and employees look to rebuild after fire on Columbia Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The doors at Columbia County’s Fresco Café are closed. The inside is a total loss after a fire Monday night, leaving the restaurant out of business.

The owners say they’re doing everything they can to get back on their feet.

There is a condemned sign here on the front door. If you aren’t familiar with the café, it serves authentic Mexican pastries and desserts. They also have a food truck, and while many of you may be missing their food, they are working to pick up the pieces and rebuild them.

The Fresco Café opened its doors for the community to enjoy authentic Mexican food.

“We serve the public...it’s Mexican food, pastries,” Ralph Armstead, owner of the Fresco Café.

On Monday night, smoke could be seen coming from the roof of their building.

“It was awful. It was a pit,” he said.

Now with a pink slip on the front door, and a total loss inside, employees and the owners are trying to figure out how to move forward.

“We’re just trying to gain our footing so that we can continue to serve the public as much as we can,” said Armstead.

Their physical building hasn’t been around for long.

“We’ve been open for a year. Right in the middle of the pandemic,” he said.

Before opening their café, they served the community in a food truck.

“It’s the first thing before we opened the door is we fed the homeless. That is a responsibility of all in the community. We wanted to do our part,” he said.

From serving the community to the community having their back in a time of need-

“It means everything. That means everything, not to myself as the owner but my employees,” he said.

The owners say they hope to be back stronger than before.

“It’s just something we’ll have to get over and not let it get us down and find a way around it,” said Armstead.

For now, the owners say they’ll try to use their food truck as much as possible to continue serving the community while they wait for the café to open back up.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.