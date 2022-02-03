Advertisement

Former Clemson lineman joins Tigers football coaching staff

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates players after a score during the first half of...
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates players after a score during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson offensive lineman Thomas Austin has been hired as a Tigers assistant football coach.

Austin will coach the offensive line and has signed a two-year deal worth $450,000 a season. His contract was approved Wednesday by the school’s board of trustees. Austin spent the past season as an offensive analyst at Clemson and takes over for longtime offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. He moved to an off-field position for Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.

Austin played at Clemson from 2005-09 and was twice named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team.

