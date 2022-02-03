Advertisement

Edgefield County patrol car stolen after domestic disturbance

Edgefield County car stolen after domestic violence case.
Edgefield County car stolen after domestic violence case.(Live 5/File)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday night, a patrol car was stolen after deputies arrived at the scene of a domestic violence dispute.

The suspect allegedly hit his girlfriend in the face with a hammer and then jumped in the car.

The car has been located at 1401 Phoenix Street in Greenwood, S.C.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylen Jackson
Suspect arrested in Augusta Waffle House heist
Driver crashes in Local.
Medical issue blamed as man drives car into Martinez restaurant
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Shooting
Stray bullet nearly hits Augusta woman inside her home
Multi-vehicle crash on Wrightsboro Road.
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident on Wrightsboro Road

Latest News

Kemp announces millions in funding for rural broadband internet access
broadband
Expanding broadband in rural counties
Put down the guns
Continuing the coverage: Fight against violence in Richmond County
Robin Mitchell
Local woman accidentally gets shot in backyard