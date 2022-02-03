Edgefield County patrol car stolen after domestic disturbance

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday night, a patrol car was stolen after deputies arrived at the scene of a domestic violence dispute.

The suspect allegedly hit his girlfriend in the face with a hammer and then jumped in the car.

The car has been located at 1401 Phoenix Street in Greenwood, S.C.

