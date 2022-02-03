Edgefield County patrol car stolen after domestic disturbance
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday night, a patrol car was stolen after deputies arrived at the scene of a domestic violence dispute.
The suspect allegedly hit his girlfriend in the face with a hammer and then jumped in the car.
The car has been located at 1401 Phoenix Street in Greenwood, S.C.
Check WRDW.com for updates.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.