Deputies seek man for questioning in Burger King burglary

This man is being sought for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
This man is being sought for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are seeking a man for questioning in connection with the burglary of a local Burger King.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the man and asked anyone with information about him to contact them.

The Burglary happened Thursday at 3407 Deans Bridge Road, deputies reported.

Anyone with information on the man is urged to call Investigator William Smith at 706-821-1027 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

