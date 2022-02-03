Advertisement

Daily forecast | From News 12 First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold front brings chance for rain late today through Friday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy skies with a few Isolated light showers, but most of us should stay dry. Temperatures will be mild for February and only drop to the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast overnight between 3-8 mph.

We will stay warm ahead of our next approaching cold front today. Most of us are looking dry, but a few showers could develop during the day as warm air moves in. Winds will be getting breezier out of the south between 10-15 mph. Highs this afternoon look to reach the mid to upper 70s with cloudy skies most of the day.

Widespread showers and isolated storms are expected tonight through Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Rain chances will be high during the day Friday, so have indoor plans during the day. Highs should remain well above average and reach close to 70 Friday. Winds will turn out of the southwest ahead of the front and then turn more westerly by late Friday between 10-15 mph. Rain totals for most of the area should be between 0.5-1″, but some areas could see 1″+.

The weekend looks much cooler behind the cold front with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. There will be the opportunity for more rain this weekend between Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winter weather looks unlikely at this time for most of the area, but we can’t rule out a brief time of wintry mix in our northern counties. Winter weather impacts are not expected since temperatures should stay above freezing most of the day Sunday.

Staying cloudy, but mostly dry on Monday with cool highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine returns by Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.

