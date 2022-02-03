Advertisement

Crews battle multi-acre brush fire east of Trenton

Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EUREKA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second day in a row, brush fires are keeping Aiken County firefighters busy.

On Thursday afternoon, crews responded to a brush fire on the western edge of the county just east of Trenton.

Crews from multiple agencies were dispatched around 12:40 p.m. to a report of a multiple-acre fire in the 1400 block of Archie Ware Road.

By 1:20, estimates of the size ranged up to 15 acres as crews worked to establish a fire line, deal with hot spots and protect at least one nearby structure as the flames worked their way toward Luke Bridge Road.

Flames in some areas were heavy.

They also battled brush fires Tuesday afternoon.

The first was reported around 1 p.m. near Cumbee Trail and Keys Pond Road south of Ridge Spring and Monetta. The fire required law enforcement officers to come to the scene.

About an hour later, Langley fire crews responded to another brush fire in the 200 block of Chestnut Brown Court n Warrenville. The fire was near several homes, raising concern for authorities.

Langley crews requested help from other agencies.

