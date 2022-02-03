Advertisement

Coroner called to motorcycle crash on Wrightsboro Road

Richmond County Coroner called to motorcycle crash on Wrightsboro Road.
Richmond County Coroner called to motorcycle crash on Wrightsboro Road.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were called to the scene of a potentially fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

Dispatch says deputies received the call at 7:14 a.m. at the intersection of Wrightsboro Road and Belair Road.

The Richmond County Coroner was also called to the scene.

No roads are blocked at this time, however, motorists should use caution in the area.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

