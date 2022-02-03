Continuing the coverage: Fight against violence in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talked to the county’s suppression team, and crime stoppers, both tell us, money talks.

The problem now is there’s no funding going towards reward money. The Sheriff’s proactive team works to prevent these crimes, the suppression team looks to reduce them, and the crime stopper says he’s the missing piece of the puzzle.

“You offer enough money for a bad guy, and they will bring that bad guy in on a stick.,” said Griff Griffin, former executive director of Augusta Crime Stoppers

Griffin still operates Augusta Crime Stoppers, but at a much smaller scale. He’s spent over a million dollars of his own money from 2010 to 2015 to reduce homicides.

“I spent that money. I don’t have that money anymore. I saved that money up since I was 15 years old,” he said.

Now, we’re seeing an uptick. The sheriff’s office, investigators, violent crimes, intel crime suppression team, and the proactive team have been around for a few years.

Lieutenant Harold Hitchcock, special operations division said: “The idea is to work these areas to the best of our abilities to deter crime. Work with the community if people come forward, they see something suspicious they call us to let us know to give us the information we’ll investigate it, and we’ll continue to drive down the gun violence.”

In 2021, they took 273 illegal guns off the street, made 426 felony cases and 879 drug cases, and seized over $82,000. But Griffin says it takes more than this.

“A gun has never killed anybody. I checked on my shotgun this morning just to make sure it hadn’t gotten up overnight and shot somebody. It was still there. People kill people,” he said

It all comes down to knowing who is responsible for these acts.

“If the government is serious about this, they will fund crime stoppers, now that we know it works. We know how to save lives, is it worth the money to save them? Only the government can answer that question,” said Griffin.

