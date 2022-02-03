Advertisement

Celtics beat Hornets, overcome Ball’s career-best 38 points

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half...
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Feb. 2, 2022
BOSTON (AP) — Josh Richardson made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Jayson Tatum hit two key free throws and finished with 19 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Charlotte Hornets 113-107, overcoming a career-best 38 points by LaMelo Ball.

Marcus Smart scored 22 points and Jaylen Brown 15 for Boston, which won its third straight. Terry Rozier added 23 points, P.J. Washington 16, Kelly Oubre Jr. 15 and Mason Plumlee had 17 rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost four of six. Boston was 14 of 36 from 3-point range, while Charlotte made 12 of 40.

