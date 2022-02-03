Arrest made in home invasion, robbery and pistol-whipping

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office this week arrested the suspect in a robbery, home invasion and assault on a victim who wasn’t able to produce enough cash.

Jawaun Eric Scruggs, 34, was arrested in connection with a robbery on March 9 of last year on East Walker Street, according to authorities.

It happened after a 45-year-old man arrived at his home, parked and met someone who’d been waiting at the carport for his arrival, according to deputies. As the victim unlocked the home’s door, a man wearing a red hoodie and facemask and armed with a gun approached and demanded money.

The victims were told to provide their pocket contents, including a Louis Vuitton wallet containing $600 and two bank cards. Once one of the victims handed over $50 and said that was all he had, the robber made the victims lie face-down in the kitchen.

The robber demanded to be shown where money was kept in the home.

When the victims didn’t produce additional money, the robber hit one of them in his temple with the gun as well as a glass bottle, causing lacerations and abrasions.

The robber fled.

Scruggs was arrested Wednesday and was being held in Richmond County jail on suspicion of kidnapping, criminal trespassing and other offenses, according to jail records.

