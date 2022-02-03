3 Augusta schools go on lockdown after report of shooting nearby

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after a reported shooting in the area, according to the Richmond County School System.

On Thursday afternoon, parents of students at Jenkins-White Elementary School, Murphey Middle School and Josey High School received a message that security staff had received a report that a shooting occurred in the Southside community and the victim of the shooting ran into the area.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” the three schools were placed on lockdown, the district said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of First Avenue.

A man was struck in the leg at least twice while walking down First Avenue when unknown people started shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening, deputies said.

Security officers supported the schools during dismissal.

