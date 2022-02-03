Advertisement

3 Augusta schools go on lockdown after report of shooting nearby

Jenkins-White Elementary School
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after a reported shooting in the area, according to the Richmond County School System.

On Thursday afternoon, parents of students at Jenkins-White Elementary School, Murphey Middle School and Josey High School received a message that security staff had received a report that a shooting occurred in the Southside community and the victim of the shooting ran into the area.

RICHMOND COUNTY CRIME WAVE:

“Out of an abundance of caution,” the three schools were placed on lockdown, the district said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of First Avenue.

A man was struck in the leg at least twice while walking down First Avenue when unknown people started shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening, deputies said.

Security officers supported the schools during dismissal.

