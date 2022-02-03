Advertisement

1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a California convenience store.(Source: KHSL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and others wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an ampm convenience store in Oroville.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fled after the shooting but was later found in a nearby Walmart and arrested.

There’s no immediate word on how many people were hurt or their conditions, although Oroville’s mayor had earlier said on Facebook that five people were shot at the convenience store site.

There’s also no immediate word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Stray bullet nearly hits Augusta woman inside her home
Club 706
Site of lethal shooting lacked license to be a business
From left: Tokori Kemp and Alvin Yarbary
More arrests made in string of local robberies
Odie Donald II
After little more than a year, Augusta city administrator moving on
Robin Mitchell
Local woman accidentally gets shot in backyard

Latest News

Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett...
Grandfather, grandson reel in sniper rifles while magnet fishing
Police say the rifles have been handed over to forensics to determine the condition of the guns.
Man, grandson catch 2 sniper rifles while magnet fishing in Miami
More than two-thirds of the country's 40 most populous cities saw more homicides last year than...
Biden plans to combat rising gun violence
Pentagon officials say U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism...
US forces launch raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead