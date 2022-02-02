Advertisement

Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year career.

He made the announcement in a long post on Instagram. Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

