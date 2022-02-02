Suspect sought after bullet enters home, barely missing woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a wave of violent crimes continues in Augusta, deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in gunfire that sent a bullet into a local home.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Rome Way, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies thing Thadeus Leverett Jr., 18, was involved.

The incident was reported after a woman said she was doing laundry inside her residence when she heard two people arguing down the street.

After a few words were exchanged, she heard four of five gunshots and immediately took cover.

She said once the shots stopped, she realized one had entered the home through an exterior wall and two interior walls before stopping near an air conditioning unit closet in the hallway.

She said she was in one of the rooms that the bullet came through and saw pieces of drywall in her hair from the debris thrown out from the wall.

Several neighbors said they only heard the verbal dispute and then the gunshots but did not see who was involved. Two children in the neighborhood even called their dads home after learning of the gunfire, according to deputies.

Deputies found five brass shell casings in the area.

Deputies on Wednesday issued an alert for the public to be on the lookout for Leverett , who’s described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He’s known to frequent the area of Barton Village and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on him is urged to contact sheriff’s investigators at 706-821-1070, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.