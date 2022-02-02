Advertisement

South Carolina’s latest No. 1 class ‘growing,’ contributing

This marked the fourth top 10 win of the season for Dawn Staley’s team.
This marked the fourth top 10 win of the season for Dawn Staley’s team.(South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s latest No. 1 recruiting class is gradually starting to contribute to the top-ranked Gamecocks’ success.

Coach Dawn Staley has signed the country’s No. 1 recruiting class in two of the past three seasons. The group from 2019 comprise the bulk of the Gamecocks starting lineup and features 6-foot-5 All-American Aliyah Boston. With the top-ranked Gamecocks’ deep, talented roster, the 2021 class has had to find a way to have an impact. Slowly, though, newcomers like Saniya Rivers and Bree Hall have been able carve out a niche for themselves and are playing meaningful minutes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Multi-vehicle crash on Wrightsboro Road.
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident on Wrightsboro Road
Driver crashes in Local.
Medical issue blamed as man drives car into Martinez restaurant
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans...
Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road
Jaylen Jackson
Suspect arrested in Augusta Waffle House heist

Latest News

No. 12 Georgia Tech women beat Duke despite shooting 38%
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
A ribbon cutting was held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 for the new FanDuel Sportsbook at Sam's Town...
Pro teams bring betting to the game with stadium sportsbooks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles