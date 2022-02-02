Some Richmond County students are waiting hours for a ride home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported on issues with buses all school year long in all our big school districts, but from what we’ve heard, this week was bad in Richmond County.

It’s a problem plaguing parents, students, and school districts. A shortage of bus drivers leads to late pickups and drop-offs.

One Richmond County mother tells News 12, this week, her kids aren’t getting home until almost 7 p.m.

We were live from Westside High School. We know this is frustrating for parents and students, but it’s just as frustrating for the districts.

“All this week, her bus hasn’t been coming through the neighborhood until 9:30 in the morning, and school starts at 9 a.m.,” said Danielle Bowers, Richmond County parent.

Late pick-up and late-drop off, we’ve reported on this issue all school year.

“It’s just really been bad this year. I get bus shortages. Almost every employment has some type of shortage going on right now. So I get that,” she said.

Back in December, we reported the district had 14 bus driver vacancies. Though staffing is likely to be the issue again this week, we can’t say for certain. We did not hear back from the district about our questions. Parents tell us they’ve had issues getting a hold of the district as well.

For now, it seems parents will keep calling, and students will keep waiting.

“The school won’t answer the phones, the board of education won’t answer, and transportation won’t answer,” said Bowers.

Some parents tell us they get texts, others tell us they never get alerts even after signing up. The bus app isn’t functional for them either.

“They expect us to wait on an app that half of us can’t even use because they send out invalid links for us to even sign up for it,” she said.

If you’d like to apply to be a bus driver, visit RCBOE.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.