Site of lethal shooting lacked license to be a business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re uncovering new details about a shooting that happened at an Augusta club, that left a 20-year-old dead.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. Jan. 30 to Club 706, 2632 Deans Bridge Road, about shots fired with four people being shot.

The deputies located four victims, two on the scene, one at the hospital and one deceased located at 1814 Fayetteville Drive.

All the victims were shot at least one time. Charity Anderson, 20 years old, Katreona Luckie, 23 years old, and Tremaine Johnson, 24 years old, are still being treated at local hospitals. Kevin Coatney, 20 years old, was pronounced deceased at 2:45 a.m. by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

We’re learning the club shouldn’t have been open at all.

Club 706 applied for its business license in 2021, but as of Wednesday, the city tells us, they do not have an open business license with the city of Augusta.

“You can have an alcohol license, they could have gotten the alcohol license while the business license was in force,” said Dennis Williams, commissioner district two. “Now if the club was wrong, they were wrong.”

On top of the licensing issue, one of the victims in Club 706 shooting was only 20 years old and should not have been allowed in.

We reached out to the planning and development department to find out how a club without a business license was able to get a liquor license. They couldn’t make anyone available to comment today.

“Now, should management be a little stricter, yes? But we have to understand no matter what we do to prevent things from happening there’s someone thinking of a way to do what they wanna do around our restrictions,” he said.

Sean Frantom, commissioner district seven said: “We just need to be fair across the board. We need to make sure we’re listening to Richmond County Sheriff’s Department, they’re dealing with these clubs on a day-to-day basis.”

Commissioners also say more law enforcement on the streets and tightening penalties for the laws already in place can go a long way in our city.

Williams said: If we just enforce the rules that we have now a little stricter, we may be able to be more beneficial. We just have to keep a watchful eye on our young people.”

Frantom said: “We just have to be accountable.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.