S.C. legislative roundup: 2 sides find common ground on school choice

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A school choice bill in South Carolina has lawmakers, teachers and school administrators mostly in agreement.

The bill would require every school district in the state to offer some type of program to send children to a school outside their zoned areas.

It also would allow children to go to a school in a different district.

A Senate subcommittee rekindled the proposal at a meeting Wednesday.

The bill puts some limits on choice — schools, classes and programs can’t get overcrowded and choice students would have to find their own transportation.

Senators in the subcommittee didn’t vote on the bill Wednesday, saying they want to make some tweaks first.

Senate set to take up bill to allow governor to remove school board members

COLUMBIA, S.C. The South Carolina State Senate will be considering the final version of a bill that would expand the governor’s ability to remove sitting school board members from office. Senate Bill 203 was approved by the House last week and will now go back to the Senate for a third and final reading.

The bill, first introduced last year, is being sponsored by Republican Sens. Greg Hembree, Penry Gustafson and Sean Bennett. It would allow the governor to remove a sitting school board member for acts of malfeasance, chronic absenteeism, conflicts of interest, among other accusations.

The governor already has the ability to remove elected officials, including school board members, by executive order, but that constitutional power can only be used after an indictment.

Richland Rep. Wendy Brawley spoke out against the bill last week during debate, calling it an overreach in power.

Before the governor could remove school board members, he would have to inform them in writing and allow them to respond.

The bill heads to the Senate for final approval next but has not yet been scheduled.

Democratic lawmakers call for S.C. hate crimes bill’s passage as it stalls in Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill that would attach more severe penalties to violent crimes determined to be hate crimes in South Carolina needs only approval in the state Senate and a signature from Gov. Henry McMaster to become law.

However, that bill’s future appears doubtful at this point.

H.3620, known as the Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act, is named in honor of the late state senator and pastor, who was one of the nine people murdered in a racist attack at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

The bill passed the state House of Representatives last year with bipartisan support, and the Senate Judiciary Committee narrowly voted in the waning days of the 2021 legislative session to send the bill to the Senate floor for debate.

The bill has since stalled in the Senate, where the chamber’s Republican majority does not have much interest in bringing a debate or vote on it, according to Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.

“It’s going to have a very hard time in the Senate,” Massey said Tuesday.

Earlier in the afternoon, a group of House Democrats joined representatives from other organizations to urge senators to pass H.3620 in the next few months, before the legislative session ends. If that deadline comes before the bill is passed, legislators would have to start the lawmaking process over again next year.

“Great senators over there,” said Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston. “But now we need them to stand up and show a little backbone.”

The bill would only allow a hate crimes charge and additional penalties — up to five extra years in prison and another $10,000 in fines — to be added on to charges for violent crimes, such as murder or assault.

Nonviolent crimes, like vandalism, would not be covered under this proposal.

JUDICIAL VOTE: South Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Kaye Hearn has been elected to another six-year term. Hearn was one of more than three dozen judges put on the bench by the General Assembly on Wednesday. There were no contested races, but in several races at least a few House members and occasionally a few senators voted against the only candidate.

