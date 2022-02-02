Advertisement

Roadway roundup: Closures set for lanes on I-20 in coming days

By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weather permitting, crews will set new Savannah River bridge beams on Interstate 20 at the state line, requiring westbound lane closures.

Contractors will shut down the right-hand lane from Exit 1 in South Carolina to the Georgia Welcome Center on the following dates from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning:

  • Feb. 3
  • Feb. 7
  • Feb. 9

Drivers could see single-lane closures on alternate dates during this period.

Crews will also install a westbound interstate lane closure Jan. 24 to shift concrete barrier wall between the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal.

MORE | Massive project happening right under I-20 state line

Closure dates may change due to weather conditions or other factors.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce speed.

Augusta bus system to celebrate Transit Equity Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Transit Equity Day is Friday, Feb. 4, which commemorates the birthday of Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks, who would have turned 109 this year.

Rosa Parks is called “the first lady of civil rights” and “the mother of the freedom movement.” Rosa Parks confirmed through her action that the right to use and the availability of transit is a civil right. Therefore, Transit Equity Day has become a day to advocate for accessible, safe, healthy, reliable, affordable and sustainable transit.

Augusta Transit encourages residents to take a ride on one of the city buses to commemorate the day, and a single trip costs $1.25.

To find a bus route near you, call 706-821-1719 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday or visit www.augustatransit.com.

Lane closures scheduled in Columbia County

  • There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on eastbound William Few Parkway from Chamblin Road to 1823 William Few Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 3.
  • There will be an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shift in the right northbound lane of Lewiston Road from Interstate 20 to 440 Lewiston Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7-11.
  • There will be a temporary lane closure to repair utilities in the left turn lane of Flowing Wells Road at Washington Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 7.
  • There will be a temporary closure of Old Anderson Road to install utilities at Flowing Wells Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4-7.
MORE | There’s a new push to slow down drivers in Richmond County

