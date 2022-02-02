D.C. roundup: Ossoff wants to ban Congress members’ stock trades

WASHINGTON - New legislation, aiming to bar members of Congress and their families from trading stocks while in office is garnering national attention following its introduction by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff.

The Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act would require politicians in both the U.S. House and Senate, along with their spouses and children, to place stock portfolios into a blind trust, ensuring that they cannot use insider information to make a profit.

In the past week, 14 key government reform groups have come forward to share their support of the bill.

“The bottom line is that members of Congress have extraordinary access to privileged information and we make federal policy, and we shouldn’t be trading stocks or permitted to trade stocks while we do so,” Ossoff said during a press briefing.

The former investigative journalist turned politician added that he was among only 10 sitting members of Congress to put their own stock portfolio in a blind trust.

House backs renaming Atlanta post office for John Lewis

WASHINGTON- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would rename a post office in southwest Atlanta in honor of late civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Atlanta’s main post office, located along 3900 Crown Road SW, could soon be renamed the “John R. Lewis Post Office Building,” following approval from Georgia’s Congressional delegation.

To rename a United States Postal Service building takes the entire Congressional delegation and both US Senators representing the state where the building is located.

“Congressman Lewis was my friend, mentor and predecessor and every day in Congress I am building on his legacy” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who spearheaded the legislation. “The sacrifices Congressman Lewis made paved the way for me to serve Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District. Renaming the Fifth Congressional District’s main United States Post Office facility after Congressman Lewis ensures that he will continue to serve the people in perpetuity. I want to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for recognizing the importance of Congressman Lewis’ legacy and cosponsoring my legislation.”

The bill now heads to the US Senate for a vote. If passed, it will continue on to the White House where President Biden is expected to sign it into law.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.