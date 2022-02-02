Advertisement

No. 12 Georgia Tech women beat Duke despite shooting 38%

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Lorela Cubaj had 15 points and seven rebounds, Eylia Love added 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 12 Georgia Tech beat Duke 59-46.

Both teams shot under 39% from the floor. Georgia Tech held Duke to 22.2% shooting in the first quarter to build a 20-5 lead behind 10 points from Love. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 18 points in the first half, and their lead didn’t drop below eight points the rest of the way. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Nerea Hermosa each scored 10 points for Georgia Tech.

Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points and Lexi Gordon added 11 for Duke.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Multi-vehicle crash on Wrightsboro Road.
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident on Wrightsboro Road
Driver crashes in Local.
Medical issue blamed as man drives car into Martinez restaurant
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans...
Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road
Jaylen Jackson
Suspect arrested in Augusta Waffle House heist

Latest News

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
A ribbon cutting was held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 for the new FanDuel Sportsbook at Sam's Town...
Pro teams bring betting to the game with stadium sportsbooks
This marked the fourth top 10 win of the season for Dawn Staley’s team.
South Carolina’s latest No. 1 class ‘growing,’ contributing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles