New push to slow down drivers in Richmond County

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new policy in place in Richmond County, making it easier for you to slow down drivers near your home.

We were live from the Bellemeade Neighborhood off Deans Bridge Road. Neighbors there have asked for speed humps for years, and there’s finally a plan in place to get them.

One mother told us a stop sign has been hit and knocked down at least three times since she’s lived here. This is just one of a few neighborhoods that will soon be getting some humps to slow drivers down.

“I like to call this the Bellemeade NASCAR racetrack the way they be flying,” said Devin Spruill, Bellemeade Drive resident.

Families in Bellemeade say it’s getting out of hand.

“I had a couple of people hit my mailbox because they’re just not paying attention,” he said.

Cars going 50 or 60 down their residential street. They’ve already done damage, and neighbors are worried they might do more.

MORE | Rent and utility aid program enters next phase in Augusta

“And we got dogs out here, we got kids, I mean, even, you know, if you’re leaving for work, backing out and somebody’s flying and they don’t see you in time and slow down, you’re gonna get in an accident,” said Spruill.

On Tuesday, Augusta leaders passed a revised speed hump policy. One hump can cost $4,000 to install, and under the old policy, each homeowner would have to pay a $35 neighborhood tax to fund one.

The new policy makes it easier.

Bobby Williams, commissioner, district five said: “Now, the commissioner will have leeway to put in four a year.”

MORE | Ga. begins work replacing I-16 bridge ruined by truck

Each district is now allocated $14,000 for humps. Commissioners decide where to put them.

There are still a few phases a neighborhood must go through with the engineering department before a speed hump is approved. That process could take a while, but funding is not an issue.

“I’ve already had maybe three to four-speed requests just did this last week,” he said.

Augusta traffic and engineering say they already have eight neighborhood speed hump petitions this year. With funds in place, speed humps will be slowing drivers down soon.

Spruill said: “They’re either gonna slow down, or they’re gonna mess their cars up, so I’m very excited and hope they can get that done ASAP.”

