More arrests made in string of local robberies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities continue to make progress in arresting suspects in a wave of armed robberies, announcing Wednesday they’d arrested three of four suspects in the robbery of a convenience store.

That happened a day after news broke of the arrest of a suspect in a Waffle House robbery.

Now in custody are in connection with the robbery last Wednesday of the JR Food Mart at 2078 Old Savannah Road are:

Travonne Don Quantavious Sloans, 21, charged in connection with the case.

Alvin Bernard Yarbary Jr., 17, charged with armed robbery, reckless conduct and other offenses.

Tikori Marquese Kemp, a juvenile being charged as an adult in connectionwith the case.

Also being sought in connection with the case is Deanthony Marquel Hayes, 22, who has warrants for his arrest and has not been found.

Authorities said the JR Mart was robbed last Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. A clerk was checking out a customer when three males entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint.

A customer said one of the robbers even took a $20 bill from her.

The series of robberies as well as recent shootings, some of them fatal, have Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree speaking out and members of the public calling for change.

And authorities do report progress in cracking the cases.

Waffle House robbery

Authorities said Tuesday they’ve arrested at least one suspect in the recent robbery of a local Waffle House.

Jaylen Jackson, 18, of Aiken, was arrested Monday and booked into Richmond County jail on suspicion of armed robbery, according to jail records.

An arrest warrant for Jackson accuses him of being the man who pointed a gun at an employee and demanding the money from the cash register, getting away with at least $500.

The arrest warrant states that Jackson is an employee of McDonalds at 1721 Sand Bar Ferry Road in Beech Island.

The Waffle House robbery occurred just after 3 a.m. Jan. 19 at 3408 Mike Padgett Highway — a location that happens to be within sight of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office south precinct station.

Not arrested so far is Jhasean Carmichael, 20, who was named Friday as a suspect in the robbery. Carmichael is described as 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of the man, who’s known to frequent the area of Gladys Road in Beech Island and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A shift supervisor at the restaurant told deputies the restaurant was robbed by two men ages 20-25 with thin builds, one wearing a blue or purple hoodie and one wearing a black hoodie.

After they entered, sat down and ordered drinks, they got up from their table.

The man in the blue hoodie pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded she open the register.

After they took the money, they left on foot toward Apple Valley Drive to the south.

A customer said the robber in the blue hoodie pointed the handgun at him and told him to stay seated during the robbery. The customer said the robber in the black hoodie also had a handgun.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the robbers immediately after the incident.

Other robberies

Two dollar store robberies happened minutes apart Jan. 24.

The first happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 7:27 p.m. The second was at the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker Boulevard at 7:31 p.m.

Deputies say both robbers appear to be young Black males dressed in all black.

If you have any information to help deputies solve any of these these cases, you’re asked to call 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

