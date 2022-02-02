Local woman accidentally gets shot in backyard

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early last month, target practice from a nearby house ended up with a bullet going through Robin Mitchell’s arm.

The road to recovery’s a long one after accidentally getting shot in the arm while standing in her backyard. Turns out, her neighbors were having target practice next door.

We’re finding, accidental shootings are happening more often than you might think. Here’s how county leaders are working to fix that.

It’s usually quiet on Robin Mitchell’s acres of land in Aiken County.

“Realizing that walking out in my backyard that day and my fence and I live on a lot of property and a bullet hitting me and realizing I could’ve been killed that day. That’s tough,” said Mitchell, Aiken County resident.

Mitchell says several of her neighbors often target practice. In an incident report by the sheriff’s office, they found there is no criminal law that can be applied against the neighbor without proving criminal intent.

“I could’ve been killed. If I was turned, a slightly a different way, the bullet would’ve went in my chest and not into my arm,” she said.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened at her house.

“There was an arrow that came into my yard about three feet away from my dogs and I,” she said.

Aiken County has no ordinance or repercussions for this case, they simply follow state law which says you can’t discharge firearms into or at buildings. Mitchell believes they weren’t aimed towards her house but wants more responsibility.

“You are responsible for that arrow and that bullet from the time that you load it, to its destination,” she said.

Aiken County Council says they’re working to get a new ordinance in place to stop this from happening. They’re working with the public safety committee to get a plan written up for the meeting on Feb. 15.

“If it goes astray, that is still your fault, and making people accountable for that is a must in this county,” said Mitchell.

