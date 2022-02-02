Kemp, Abrams battling for cash in Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA - Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says her campaign for governor raised more than $9.25 million since she announced her candidacy, and she still has $7.2 million in cash on hand.

That’s less than what Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has.

Kemp raised more than $7.4 million between July 1 and Jan. 2022, with over $12.7 million cash on hand.

But Abrams is unopposed this far for the Democratic nomination.

Kemp faces multiple Republican challengers including former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and former state Rep. Vernon Jones.

None of Kemp’s Republican rivals have announced their latest fundraising totals.

Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo says more than 100,000 donors have given to Abrams.

Kemp’s campaign staff isn’t worried.

“Our campaign has the resources to win,” said Bobby Saparow, campaign manager. “Folks in Georgia and across the country know our state is the last line of defense against Stacey Abrams and a Democratic Party shifting further left by the day, and polling shows Brian Kemp is the only candidate that is up to the challenge.”

