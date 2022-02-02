Invitations accepted to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Invitations to the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur were sent in January, and 71 players to date have been confirmed for the championship, which will take place March 30- April 2 in Augusta.

As of Wednesday, 39 of the top 40 amateurs in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking have accepted invitations to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, including top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang and 2021 runner-up Emilia Migliaccio.

Beginning the week prior to the 86th Masters Tournament, the international field will compete across 54 holes of stroke play, with a cut to 30 players taking place after 36 holes. The first two rounds will take place on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on March 30-31.

The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round on April 1. The final round will take place at Augusta National on April 2 and will feature the competitors who made the cut.

Jennifer Kupcho, who now competes on the LPGA Tour, was the champion of the inaugural championship in 2019 before the 2020 edition was canceled due to the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Tsubasa Kajitani captured the first title for Japan at Augusta National, eight days prior to Hideki Matsuyama’s breakthrough win at the Masters Tournament.

NBC Sports will produce and broadcast three hours (from noon to 3 p.m.) of live final-round coverage of the event at Augusta National. Golf Channel will deliver on-site highlights, live reports and news coverage throughout the event. Additionally, Golf Channel’s “Live From the Masters” will commence April 1 at Augusta National to provide coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament.

Tickets to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur are sold out following an online ticket application process. No tickets will be available at the gates.

2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur field

Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. (10)

Jenny Bae, Suwanee, Ga. (8)

Shinsil Bang, Anseong, Republic of Korea (9)

Carla Bernat Escuder, Castellon, Spain (9)

Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (8)

Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. (8)

Jensen Castle, West Columbia, S.C. (1)

Briana Chacon, Whittier, Calif. (8)

Hannah Darling, Midlothian, Scotland (4)

Anna Davis, Spring Valley, Calif. (6)

Louise Duncan, West Kilbride, Scotland (2)

Isabella Fierro, Merida, Mexico (9)

Alexandra Forsterling, Berlin, Germany (9)

Annabell Fuller, London, England (9)

Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (8)

Savannah Grewal, Ontario, Canada (10)

Mizuki Hashimoto, Hyogo, Japan (3)

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (8)

Youmin Hwang, Gyeonggi Province, Korea (9)

Julia Johnson, St. Gabriel, La. (8)

Gurleen Kaur, Houston, Texas (8)

Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Fla. (8)

Irene Kim, La Palma, Calif. (8)

Sara Kouskova, Prague, Czech Republic (9)

Aline Krauter, Stuttgart, Germany (9)

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (8)

Jeong Hyun Lee, Seoul, Korea (9)

Amalie Leth-Nissen, Herlev, Denmark (9)

Beth Lillie, Fullerton, Calif. (8)

Jiyoo Lim, Hwaseong, Korea (9)

Ingrid Lindblad, Halmstad, Sweden (9)

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Madrid, Spain (9)

Antonia Malate, Seaside, Calif. (8)

Caley McGinty, Bristol, England (9)

Carolina Melgrati, Milan, Italy (9)

Ashley Menne, Surprise, Ariz. (8)

Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (8)

Benedetta Moresco, Vicenza, Italy (9)

Anna Morgan, Spartanburg, S.C. (8)

Hinano Muguruma, Yokohama, Japan (9)

Katherine Muzi, Newport Beach, Calif. (8)

Mychael O’Berry, Hoover, Ala. (8)

Natasha Andrea Oon, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (9)

Meja Ortengren, Linkoping, Sweden (9)

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (8)

Valery Plata, Bucaramanga, Colombia (9)

Avani Prashanth, Bengaluru, India (10)

Kirsten Rudgeley, Carramar, Australia (10)

Amanda Sambach, Davidson, N.C. (8)

Brooke Seay, San Diego, Calif. (8)

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (8)

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (8)

Paula Schulz-Hanssen, St. Leon-Rot, Germany (9)

Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (8)

Ivy Shepherd, Peachtree City, Ga. (8)

Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (8)

Emma Spitz, Vienna, Austria (9)

Latanna Stone, Riverview, Fla. (8)

Caroline Sturdza, Geneva, Switzerland (9)

Shannon Tan, Singapore (10)

Ayaka Tezuka, Yamanashi, Japan (9)

Beatrice Wallin, Olofstrop, Sweden (9)

Lauren Walsh, Kildare, Ireland (9)

Crystal Wang, Diamond Bar, Calif. (8)

Yana Wilson, Henderson, Nev. (8)

Lei Ye, Shanghai, China (9)

Xiaowen Yin, Tianjin, China (9)

Rin Yoshida, Chiba, Japan (9)

Liqi Zeng, Jiangxi, China (9)

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (5)

Avery Zweig, McKinney, Texas (8)

Qualifications for invitation to the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion

Reigning Women’s Amateur Champion

Reigning Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion

Reigning R&A Girls Amateur Champion

Reigning U.S. Girls’ Junior Champion

Reigning Girls Junior PGA Champion

Past champions of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur within the last five years

The 30 highest ranked players from the United States of America based on the prior year’s (2021) final Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, not otherwise qualified

After qualifications 1-8 above, the 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year’s (2021) final Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking

Players receiving special invitations from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Committee

