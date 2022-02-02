High housing cost forces one local woman to relocate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People across our area are finding themselves unable to afford rent, and the path to homeownership even more difficult with home prices increasing more than 18 percent in just one year.

Our I-TEAM first reported on this data. They found how much people need to make an hour to afford rent on a two-bedroom. In some areas, it’s as high as $23. Keep in mind minimum wage is just $7.25 an hour.

We spoke to one woman who had to get creative to keep a roof over her family’s head.

A camper wasn’t always home for Jennifer Mathis. Before she slept on wheels, she paid rent for more typical accommodations.

“I could barely pay the $850 even if I was on time. Most of the time, I was late,” she said.

But now she shows us inside her new home. A new lifestyle, a byproduct of high rent prices in our area, and a resting place for a single mom who dreams of homeownership.

“It’s funny honestly. I’ve worked on my credit, got my credit up. And now the mortgage companies want to tell me I don’t make enough,” said Mathis.

Our I-TEAM found more than half of renters in Richmond County are classified as “rent overburdened.” Meaning they’re paying more than 30 percent of their income to rent.

“There are some of us out here busting our butts. Working our butts off every single day. I mean, you can look at my hands. I’m not a pretty girl. I’m ashamed half the time of what my hands look like,” she said.

We’re told her neighbors are women who share similar stories. Gas station attendants, housekeepers, single mothers, all just trying to get by.

All the while Zumper reports the price of renting a two-bedroom apartment in our area has gone up 14 percent from last year.

“No matter how hard I work, I can’t. If the money is not there, the money is not there,” she said.

So for now, this is home to her and her daughter. She hopes maybe one day a more permanent home will be all hers, too.

“I don’t like the title of homeless because I’ve got a home. It’s paid for, thank God. Nobody can take it from me,” said Mathis.

United Way has a program for people at risk of eviction in our area. Though they are facing delays, to apply for assistance, visit United Way.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.