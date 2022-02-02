Advertisement

Grant Me Hope | John needs attention, support, encouragement, structure

By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to John.

John, born in 2010, is a sweet, kind, affectionate, respectful and joyful boy who enjoys playing with his stuffed animals.

He likes to throw them in the air and catch them.

He also enjoys walking, watching movies, SpongeBob SquarePants and shows on the Disney Channel and eating.

At school, which he enjoys, John’s favorite time is lunchtime.

John needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals.

John’s family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationship with his foster family.

To inquire about John, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

