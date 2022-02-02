Ga. Capitol roundup: Lawmakers advance bill to end license requirement for guns

ATLANTA - A Georgia bill that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public is advancing.

The state Senate’s Judiciary committee passed the legislation at a hearing on Tuesday despite concerns from a Democrat that it would make it easier for criminals to get guns and increase violence.

Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, has backed the revocation.

The current license requirement includes a background check to keep guns from certain people, including convicted felons.

Republican State Sen. Jason Anavitarte said Tuesday gun purchases would still trigger background checks, and criminals were unlikely to go through the state’s permit process anyway.

Lawmakers asked for $1.25M to improve dementia care, support

ATLANTA - Alzheimer’s advocates are asking Georgia state lawmakers to allocate money to make life a little easier for those with the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia is asking state lawmakers to spend $1.25 million to hire 12 dementia care specialists.

Linda Davidson is the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter.

“It’s patterned after a very successful dementia care specialist program in Wisconsin,” Davidson said.

She said the Wisconsin program has helped improve the lives of people with dementia and lower the burden on their caregivers.

The association wants lawmakers to fund a “dementia care specialist” position at each of the state’s 12 Area Agencies on Aging.

“It’s really so these AAAs that are well-founded in every one of those areas, they could hire someone that was dedicated,” she said.

They’d be to helping with case management, giving tips and support and educating the community.

