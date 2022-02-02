Advertisement

Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.(Butch Dill | AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three teams, alleging racist hiring practices by the league even as it publicly condemns racism.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status. Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. The Dolphins went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. In a statement, the NFL called the claims without merit, saying diversity is core to everything it does.

