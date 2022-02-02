Evans church donates more than 2 tons of items to food bank

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During January, Wesley United Methodist Church of Evans held a food drive as part of a monthly mission focus.

Thanks to the hearts of the congregation, the church was able to donate 4,216 pounds of food to the food bank at Columbia County Cares.

January is peak need for food pantries across the nation, but also the lowest time for donations, the church said.

The church staff, spearheaded by Director of Faith Experiences Kate Morris and member Vicki Starcher, put together a list of the items needed most in Columbia County. The list and brown paper grocery bags were handed out to attendees at services during the entire month to encourage donations.

Over the span of eight donation trips, the congregation collected the more than 2 tons of food, including a final donation of 1,595 pounds delivered on Wednesday.

Last year, the church donated more than 11,000 pounds of food for the year, including 8,100 pounds collected during Lent and donated to the food bank at Macedonia Church of Grovetown.

What’s planned this month

Wesley UMC’s February mission focus is Wesley’s Faith Care Clinic.

The clinic offers faith-based medical and spiritual care to treat the whole person. It provides treatment for acute minor illness, ongoing primary care, counseling and prescription assistance for Columbia County residents in need. Visits are by appointment only, so call 706-829-2584.

To help with February’s mission focus, the church is collecting items to assemble United Methodist Committee on Relief hygiene kits that will be ready to send out as part of disaster relief. A complete list of the approved items can be found at https://umcmission.org/umcor-hygiene-kit/.

