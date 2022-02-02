Earthquakes continue to rattle the Midlands region

ELGIN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Geological Society (USGS) said another earthquake hit South Carolina, almost a week after the last tremor.

According to USGS, the 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit at 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, 4.6 miles east of Elgin.

This quake marks 19 that have hit South Carolina since Dec. 27, and the 18th that has hit near the Elgin area. So far in 2022, the Palmetto State has had 12 recorded earthquakes.

MOST RECENT EARTHQUAKES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Date and Time Magnitude Location Feb. 2 at 12:39 a.m. 1.5 ESE of Elgin Jan. 27 at 6:47 p.m. 2.1 SSW of Lugoff Jan. 21 at 3:34 p.m. 1.94 SE of Elgin Jan. 19 at 8:08 p.m. 1.9 ESE of Elgin Jan. 15 at 6:24 a.m. 1.79 SE of Elgin Jan. 11 at 11:29 p.m. 1.74 ESE of Elgin Jan. 11 at 8:31 a.m. 1.97 S of Lugoff Jan. 11 at 12:31 a.m. 1.66 E of Elgin Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. 1.35 S of Centerville Jan. 5 at 8:18 a.m. 1.53 SSW of Lugoff Jan. 5 at 1:45 a.m. 2.57 SW of Lugoff

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is holding a live information event on earthquake safety with the Central United States Earthquake Consortium. It will be on Facebook at 11 a.m. on February 3.

