Earthquakes continue to rattle the Midlands region
ELGIN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Geological Society (USGS) said another earthquake hit South Carolina, almost a week after the last tremor.
According to USGS, the 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit at 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, 4.6 miles east of Elgin.
This quake marks 19 that have hit South Carolina since Dec. 27, and the 18th that has hit near the Elgin area. So far in 2022, the Palmetto State has had 12 recorded earthquakes.
MOST RECENT EARTHQUAKES IN SOUTH CAROLINA
|Date and Time
|Magnitude
|Location
|Feb. 2 at 12:39 a.m.
|1.5
|ESE of Elgin
|Jan. 27 at 6:47 p.m.
|2.1
|SSW of Lugoff
|Jan. 21 at 3:34 p.m.
|1.94
|SE of Elgin
|Jan. 19 at 8:08 p.m.
|1.9
|ESE of Elgin
|Jan. 15 at 6:24 a.m.
|1.79
|SE of Elgin
|Jan. 11 at 11:29 p.m.
|1.74
|ESE of Elgin
|Jan. 11 at 8:31 a.m.
|1.97
|S of Lugoff
|Jan. 11 at 12:31 a.m.
|1.66
|E of Elgin
|Jan. 9 at 3 p.m.
|1.35
|S of Centerville
|Jan. 5 at 8:18 a.m.
|1.53
|SSW of Lugoff
|Jan. 5 at 1:45 a.m.
|2.57
|SW of Lugoff
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is holding a live information event on earthquake safety with the Central United States Earthquake Consortium. It will be on Facebook at 11 a.m. on February 3.
