Earthquakes continue to rattle the Midlands region

South Carolina earthquake
South Carolina earthquake((Source: AP))
By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Geological Society (USGS) said another earthquake hit South Carolina, almost a week after the last tremor.

According to USGS, the 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit at 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, 4.6 miles east of Elgin.

This quake marks 19 that have hit South Carolina since Dec. 27, and the 18th that has hit near the Elgin area. So far in 2022, the Palmetto State has had 12 recorded earthquakes.

MOST RECENT EARTHQUAKES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Date and TimeMagnitudeLocation
Feb. 2 at 12:39 a.m.1.5ESE of Elgin
Jan. 27 at 6:47 p.m.2.1SSW of Lugoff
Jan. 21 at 3:34 p.m.1.94SE of Elgin
Jan. 19 at 8:08 p.m.1.9ESE of Elgin
Jan. 15 at 6:24 a.m.1.79SE of Elgin
Jan. 11 at 11:29 p.m.1.74ESE of Elgin
Jan. 11 at 8:31 a.m.1.97S of Lugoff
Jan. 11 at 12:31 a.m.1.66E of Elgin
Jan. 9 at 3 p.m.1.35S of Centerville
Jan. 5 at 8:18 a.m.1.53SSW of Lugoff
Jan. 5 at 1:45 a.m.2.57SW of Lugoff

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is holding a live information event on earthquake safety with the Central United States Earthquake Consortium. It will be on Facebook at 11 a.m. on February 3.

