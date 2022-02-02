Advertisement

Carolina Panthers name Kristi Coleman new team president

Carolina Panthers logo
Carolina Panthers logo(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have named Kristi Coleman as their new team president, while Nick Kelly has been appointed chief executive officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment as part of a leadership shakeup.

Coleman becomes the highest ranking Panthers female executive since Tina Becker was named chief operating officer near the end of the Jerry Richardson era as team owner. Becker spent less than a year in the role before resigning after David Tepper purchased the team. Coleman has spent the last eight years with the Panthers working as the team’s director of finance before becoming chief financial officer in 2019.

She replaces Tom Glick, who the team said is stepping aside to pursue other opportunities.

