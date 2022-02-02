Are Georgia and South Carolina past the omicron peak?

AUGUSTA, Ga. - South Carolina’s public health director said Wednesday the state reached its peak in COVID-19 cases during the week of Jan. 15.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Dr. Brannon Traxler said the state recorded a total of 116,889 cases for that week and has seen a steady decline over the last couple of weeks since then.

She said the new cases dropped to a total of 63,003 for the week of Jan. 29, noting the majority of those cases are the highly contagious but generally milder omicron variant of coronavirus.

Although officials in Georgia haven’t released an official statement on the peak of the omicron surge, that appeared to have occurred Jan. 11. Although there are ups and downs, the seven-day moving average of new cases has been on the decline since then.

That’s backed up by the statistics on Georgia COVID hospitalizations, which generally peak a little bit after a peak in new cases.

A graph of Georgia COVID hospitalizations shows a Jan. 15 peak of 5,400, with statewide numbers on a steady decline since then standing at 4,300 Wednesday. The peak in Augusta-area hospitalizations appears to be lagging the statewide numbers slightly, peaking at 362 on Jan. 26 and standing at 338 Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Traxler said she’s expect a faster decline in cases if vaccination rate were to rise.

Traxler, when asked about Pfizer’s pursuit of an Emergency Use Authorization for its version of a vaccine designed for children as young as 6 months old, called any such approval the “last piece of the vaccination puzzle.”

“That is the population that still has not been eligible. We talk a lot about how everyone can get vaccinated if they want to but the reality is there are those youngest children who have not had that ability so far,” she said.

She said if the vaccine is approved for young children and all vaccination rates begin to rise, we would also see “corresponding decreases in cases.”

She also referenced the state’s “Test to Stay” program, which involves the use of rapid tests sent to school districts statewide as an important tool in the state’s fight against COVID-19 in the classroom.

The agency said Monday it is “strongly encouraging” schools to utilize the protocol, which it says will allow more students to remain in the classroom.

“That is a huge step towards getting back to our normal reality,” she said.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.