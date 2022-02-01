What the Tech | Which music streaming service reigns supreme?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Music artists are boycotting Spotify to protest the company hosting Joe Rogan’s podcast and COVID theories.

So far, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and Nils Lofgren, who’s part of Bruce Springsteen’s band, have removed their music, and Spotify has lost listeners in the past few days.

Now, Spotify is adding a content advisory warning to podcasts talking about COVID.

Jamey Tucker puts other music streaming services to the test, in case you’re wondering what other options are out there.

Spotify has the largest number of subscribers, and it’s not even close. But there is Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and others.

Let’s look at the difference between the streaming options.

Catalogs

Amazon says sit has 75 million titles, Spotify has 70 million, Apple Music has 90 million, Tidal, a service you may not have heard about, says it has 80 million songs, and YouTube Music has over 50 million. But, YouTube also has concerts and remakes.

Amazon frequently removes music. Many songs created years ago are no longer available on Amazon Prime Unlimited. Spotify and Apple seem to keep more titles for longer, but they all miss on some artists. Tidal doesn’t have any Allman Brothers.

Subscriptions

Subscriptions are basically $10 a month across the board, but Amazon Prime members can get Amazon Music Unlimited for eight dollars.

Sound Quality

As far as sound quality, Amazon, Apple, and Tidal claim music are all of higher quality. However, most people may not be able to tell the difference. Spotify has the best user interface and song recommendations it’s best-all around for people who want to discover music, build playlists, and for podcasts.

Results

Apple Music is best for Apple fans, particularly those who listen to music on Apple AirPods. Amazon is fine for Prime members and a little cheaper. We thought Tidal had the best sound quality, and YouTube Music is best if you like concerts, covers, and music videos. Spotify and Amazon have free versions if you don’t mind listening to ads every 20 minutes.

And remember, your favorite artist may be on one service and not the other, so it’s best to check them out before making the switch.

