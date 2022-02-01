Advertisement

Vandalized plaque honoring Jackie Robinson to be displayed

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A plaque honoring baseball legend Jackie Robinson that was vandalized in Georgia is coming to Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to be put on display.

The sign was erected in 2001 outside the birthplace of Robinson near Cairo, Georgia. Community members there discovered last year that someone had shot the plaque multiple times. Curator and museum vice president Ray Doswell tells the Kansas City Star that displaying the defaced marker is an opportunity to teach the public about Robinson’s story and combat hate. Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947 when he became the league’s first Black player.

Robinson’s hometown has replaced the damaged marker, with help from the league.

