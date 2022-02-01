Suspect arrested in Augusta Waffle House heist

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Tuesday they’ve arrested at least one suspect in the recent robbery of a local Waffle House.

Jaylen Jackson, 18, was arrested Monday and booked into Richmond County jail on suspicion of armed robbery, according to jail records.

The Waffle House robbery was among the first in a recent string of armed robberies of businesses, including two dollar stores and a convenience stores. There’s no indication of whether any of them are related, although there are similarities

RICHMOND COUNTY CRIME WAVE:

The robberies as well as recent shootings, some of them fatal, have Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree speaking out and members of the public calling for change.

The Waffle House robbery occurred just after 3 a.m. Jan. 19 at 3408 Mike Padgett Highway — a location that happens to be within sight of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office south precinct station.

Not arrested so far is Jhasean Carmichael, 20, who was named Friday as a suspect in the robbery. Carmichael is described as 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of the man, who’s known to frequent the area of Gladys Road in Beech Island and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities also released photos of two men wanted for questioning in the case. Although their names were not released, deputies said the men are also known to frequent Gladys Road in Beech Island and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A shift supervisor at the restaurant told deputies the restaurant was robbed by two men ages 20-25 with thin builds, one wearing a blue or purple hoodie and one wearing a black hoodie.

After they entered, sat down and ordered drinks, they got up from their table.

The man in the blue hoodie pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded she open the register.

After they took the money, they left on foot toward Apple Valley Drive to the south.

A customer said the robber in the blue hoodie pointed the handgun at him and told him to stay seated during the robbery. The customer said the robber in the black hoodie also had a handgun.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the robbers.

Other robberies

Meanwhile, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office also identified two of three suspects for an armed robbery that occurred at 2078 Old Savannah Road on Wednesday night.

According to deputies, Deanthony Hayes and Travonne Sloans are wanted for armed robbery.

Hayes, 22, is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

Sloans, 21, is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies still need help in identifying the third suspect. He should also be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspects robbed JR Mart on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. A clerk was checking out a customer when three males entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint.

A customer said one of the robbers took a $20 bill from her.

The dollar store robberies happened minutes apart Jan. 24.

The first happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 7:27 p.m. The second was at the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker Boulevard at 7:31 p.m.

Deputies say both robbers appear to be young Black males dressed in all black.

If you have any information to help deputies solve any of these these cases, you’re asked to call 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

