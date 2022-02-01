Advertisement

The Super Bowl grew out of modest Los Angeles beginnings

A giant replica of the Vince Lombardi Trophy is wheeled onto the field before an NFL football...
A giant replica of the Vince Lombardi Trophy is wheeled onto the field before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pete Rozelle never liked the name that was half-jokingly suggested by Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt for the first annual game between the champions of the NFL and the AFL.

Hunt agreed, telling the NFL commissioner they could surely think of something better to call it than the Super Bowl. Reporters, fans and many other football people were already calling it the Super Bowl, much to Rozelle’s consternation. Two years later, the sport gave in and adopted the name officially for the event that was already growing into the sociocultural behemoth it is today.

But the first Super Bowl had a fraction of the pomp and circumstance that surrounds this weeklong celebration of football, fandom and consumerism.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans...
Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road
d
Accident on I-520 near Gordon Highway exit
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Augusta National to host job fairs for 2022 Masters Tournament
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Person identified, found dead outside Waynesboro restaurant
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Latest News

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, battles past Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf...
Raptors end Hawks’ 7-game win streak behind Trent, Siakam
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons add former Bears assistant Michael Pitre as RB coach
FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
MLB lockout talks to resume Tuesday as spring training nears
The daughter of a pitcher portrayed in the new movie about famed baseball player Jackie...
Vandalized plaque honoring Jackie Robinson to be displayed
Bryan McClendon
Georgia hires assistant McClendon away from Cristobal, Miami