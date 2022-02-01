Spoleto Festival to require proof of vaccination from its attendees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Spoleto Festival returns to the Lowcountry in a little over three months and will require proof of vaccination from all attendees for entry to performances.

These policies apply to all staff, artists, volunteers, and anybody working in the numerous venues that will house the festival.

Negative tests or recent COVID-19 infections do not exempt one from the vaccine requirements and masks will be required for all indoor performances.

Festival General Director Mena Mark Hannah says this is the best defense against COVID-19 spreading throughout the festival.

“Mounting a full-scale in-person performing arts festival requires prioritizing our community’s health and well-being. The future of our festival depends on it,” Hannah said.

Spoleto Festival USA was founded in 1977 by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Gian Carlo Menotti, who wanted to create an American version of the annual Festival of Two Worlds in Spoleto, Italy, that he founded in 1958.

This is the 46th of the Spoleto Festival USA, which is internationally recognized as America’s premier performing arts festival.

Spoleto Festival takes place May 27 to June 12 in various locations on the downtown peninsula.

