Advertisement

Several structure fires reported in the CSRA

By Craig Allison
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta home caught fire this morning, one of several we’ve reported on in recent weeks.

This one was on Moore Road. There’s a lot of damage, but fortunately no injuries. It was one of three fires Monday, after another fire reported around 9:15 a.m. on Silverdale Road and another on Columbia Road.

“It’s the fire season when temperatures drop, and people are trying to stay warm any way they can. We spoke to neighbors at the fire here on Moore Road about what happened.

A fire broke out on Moore Road early Monday, completely burning one house and singeing two others. The neighbors next door says this is not an isolated incident.

MORE | Crews respond to structure fire on Columbia Road

“We had the same incident last weekend,” said Tammie Cannon, neighbor.

Since moving in six months ago, Cannon has been dealing with the burns to the side of her house and constant fear of how it might be worse the next time.

“My granddad just sleeps right there, and you know, they need to do something,” she said.

The property owner says he’s called 911 multiple times.

“I’ve called the police on the individual who did this four times prior before today,” said Joe Felz, property owner.

“And now, not even a week later you see, burnt to a crisp, all of the sidings are melted on my house on this one side, all of the sidings is melted on that house which they just renovated, it’s disheartening,” he said.

Neighbors on Moore Road say this is arson, and they are hoping deputies take action.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans...
Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road
Multi-vehicle crash on Wrightsboro Road.
Multi-vehicle accident on Wrightsboro Road
Alejandro Medrano was last seen on Taylor Drive around noon Sunday. The sheriff’s office says...
RCSO searching for missing 32-year-old man
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Person identified, found dead outside Waynesboro restaurant

Latest News

Bengals Grovetown player
Grovetown alum will play in the 2022 Super Bowl
structure fires
Several structure fires on Monday
Grovetown super bowl
Grovetown alum playing in super bowl
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death