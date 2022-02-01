Several structure fires reported in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta home caught fire this morning, one of several we’ve reported on in recent weeks.

This one was on Moore Road. There’s a lot of damage, but fortunately no injuries. It was one of three fires Monday, after another fire reported around 9:15 a.m. on Silverdale Road and another on Columbia Road.

“It’s the fire season when temperatures drop, and people are trying to stay warm any way they can. We spoke to neighbors at the fire here on Moore Road about what happened.

A fire broke out on Moore Road early Monday, completely burning one house and singeing two others. The neighbors next door says this is not an isolated incident.

“We had the same incident last weekend,” said Tammie Cannon, neighbor.

Since moving in six months ago, Cannon has been dealing with the burns to the side of her house and constant fear of how it might be worse the next time.

“My granddad just sleeps right there, and you know, they need to do something,” she said.

The property owner says he’s called 911 multiple times.

“I’ve called the police on the individual who did this four times prior before today,” said Joe Felz, property owner.

“And now, not even a week later you see, burnt to a crisp, all of the sidings are melted on my house on this one side, all of the sidings is melted on that house which they just renovated, it’s disheartening,” he said.

Neighbors on Moore Road say this is arson, and they are hoping deputies take action.

