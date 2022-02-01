Advertisement

Russia-Ukraine conflict with Jon Decker

By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The US and Russia are clashing on the world stage today. It happened at a meeting of the UN Security Council, discussing Moscow’s military build-up along Ukraine’s border.

The Russians tried to block a public meeting on the issue, but that was voted down. Russia’s ambassador suggested the White House is trying to use “megaphone diplomacy” and “whip up hysterics” by calling the meeting.

MORE | Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity

But the American UN Ambassador dismissed that. The US Ambassador says Russia did not give any answers or explanation for their military buildup along Ukraine’s border.

Our White House Correspondent Jon Decker is here to break down what this tension is all about.

