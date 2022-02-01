Reported multi-vehicle accident on Wrightsboro Road.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday evening, News 12 received a call about a possible car crash on Wrightsboro Road.

The caller said the possible wreck is in front of Harbor Inn Seafood, 3404 Wrightsboro Road.

We have reached out to Richmond County Dispatch for more information.

A News 12 reporter is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.