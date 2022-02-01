Advertisement

Reported multi-vehicle accident on Wrightsboro Road.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday evening, News 12 received a call about a possible car crash on Wrightsboro Road.

The caller said the possible wreck is in front of Harbor Inn Seafood, 3404 Wrightsboro Road.

We have reached out to Richmond County Dispatch for more information.

A News 12 reporter is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

