Rent and utilities assistance program enters phase two for Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of families in Richmond County are at risk of eviction, and rental assistance is the lifeline helping them through.

There is a new round of money on the way to help keep these families in their homes.

We’re finding the money has a hard time keeping up with the need.

This rent program has already helped thousands, and it’ll continue to help thousands more. United Way says just like this pandemic, the need for assistance in Augusta comes and goes in waves, and it’s been a saving grace for many.

“I spoke to a musician last week, he said I just don’t I don’t have the number of gigs that I used to have. So, I’m in a really tight spot, and I’ve never had to ask for help before,” said Brittany Burnett, United Way, executive director.

People who never once had to ask for help are asking for help now.

“Because the moratorium was lifted, there are still 1000′s of families in Richmond County alone, who are at risk of eviction,” she said.

For nearly a year now, Housing and Community Development and the United Way have managed the rental assistance program to prevent eviction. So far, they’ve prevented 1,123 household evictions, more than 2,000 total residents saved. Just one notice away from homelessness.

So far, they’ve already spent more than 400,000 out of the phase two funds. They’re making their way through the applications based on the order you applied.

“We’re finding that many of them are working and they’re able to pay their rent and pay their utilities moving forward. it’s just that when they got behind, it was almost impossible for them to stay caught up,” she said.

They’re now entering phase two of the funding, and Augusta will receive $7 million this time.

Burnett says because things haven’t slowed down since March, this next phase will only make a dent in the larger issue.

“There are some days where we’ll get 20 applicants and there are other days where we might receive 300,” she said.

The influx in applications makes it challenging for them to keep up, but they’re working on ways to make the process more efficient in phase two.

“There is such great need in the community for this one program,” she said.

