Raptors end Hawks’ 7-game win streak behind Trent, Siakam

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, battles past Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf...
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, battles past Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday Jan. 23, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)(Frank Gunn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 points, Pascal Siakam added 25 and the Toronto Raptors snapped Atlanta’s seven-game winning streak with a 106-100 victory.

The Hawks were playing without All-Star guard Trae Young, who was scratched with a right shoulder contusion. Trent has scored at least 30 points in four straight games. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points for Atlanta, which never reclaimed the lead despite pulling within one late in the fourth.

