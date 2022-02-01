Advertisement

Puddle Ducks: An educational nature program for toddlers

By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents, here’s a program you should know about. ‘Puddle Ducks’ at Phinizy Swamp gets young kids out in nature while teaching them about what they’re seeing.

Sherman teaches puddle ducks at the Phinizy Center. She says this program does a great job exposing kids to nature.

“We are going to be learning all about the letter ‘T’ in nature,” said Camilla Sherman

For these toddlers, this day is all about the letter ‘T’.

“We just pick letters that we think there are lots of things you can find with that letter outside,” she said. “You could call this a twig.”

“There are so many cool things to touch and smell and really get all your senses going,” said Sherman.

“Yeah, we’re going for a hike,” she said.

MORE | Local cat rescue, adoption group gets $1,000 donation

These toddlers get to take a trip down the trail. Their goal is to find as many ‘T’ things as possible.

“So many trees, oh a tadpole! good one John John,” she said.

“They’re more likely to not be afraid of new things if they’re exposed to what’s going on outside,”

Keeping with the ‘T’ theme, they made a ‘T’ using rocks, they had story time with a turtle, and created their own turtles.

Laura Cole’s kids have been running around here for the last two years.

“We absolutely love the program,” said Cole. “We were new to the area a couple of years back and found this program, and I have to say it’s probably one of the best ones that we’ve enjoyed.”

It’s something many families enjoy, being outside with your kids learning about nature.

Puddle Ducks meets on the first Tuesday of the month. To sign up, visit https://phinizycenter.org/

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Multi-vehicle crash on Wrightsboro Road.
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident on Wrightsboro Road
Driver crashes in Local.
Medical issue blamed as man drives car into Martinez restaurant
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans...
Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road
Shooting
19-year-old shot dead in the middle of Augusta roadway

Latest News

DHEC is encouraging the Test to Stay program, and Aiken County says they’re looking into it for...
DHEC urges South Carolina schools to use Test to Stay program
Black History Month
Celebrating Black History Month in downtown Augusta
black history month
Celebrating Black History Month
What the Tech
What the Tech | Which music streaming service reigns supreme?
Similar vehicle to the vehicle used in Friday night's shooting that left one man dead in the...
Deputies find car linked to fatal shooting of 19-year-old