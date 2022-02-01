Puddle Ducks: An educational nature program for toddlers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents, here’s a program you should know about. ‘Puddle Ducks’ at Phinizy Swamp gets young kids out in nature while teaching them about what they’re seeing.

Sherman teaches puddle ducks at the Phinizy Center. She says this program does a great job exposing kids to nature.

“We are going to be learning all about the letter ‘T’ in nature,” said Camilla Sherman

For these toddlers, this day is all about the letter ‘T’.

“We just pick letters that we think there are lots of things you can find with that letter outside,” she said. “You could call this a twig.”

“There are so many cool things to touch and smell and really get all your senses going,” said Sherman.

“Yeah, we’re going for a hike,” she said.

These toddlers get to take a trip down the trail. Their goal is to find as many ‘T’ things as possible.

“So many trees, oh a tadpole! good one John John,” she said.

“They’re more likely to not be afraid of new things if they’re exposed to what’s going on outside,”

Keeping with the ‘T’ theme, they made a ‘T’ using rocks, they had story time with a turtle, and created their own turtles.

Laura Cole’s kids have been running around here for the last two years.

“We absolutely love the program,” said Cole. “We were new to the area a couple of years back and found this program, and I have to say it’s probably one of the best ones that we’ve enjoyed.”

It’s something many families enjoy, being outside with your kids learning about nature.

Puddle Ducks meets on the first Tuesday of the month. To sign up, visit https://phinizycenter.org/

